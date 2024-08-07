Tim Walz’s China teaching stint gains attention on Chinese social media

Kamala Harris’s choice of Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate has caught the attention of Chinese social media, particularly due to his connection with China.
As per BBC, Walz, who spent a year teaching in Guangdong province in 1989, has become a trending topic on Weibo, with 12 million views.
In 1989, fresh out of college, Walz taught English and American history at Foshan No 1 High School under a Harvard University volunteer program.
His decision to teach in China, he once said, was "one of the best things I've ever done." This period coincided with the Tiananmen Square massacre, a significant event in Chinese history.
Chinese social media users commented on Walz’s time in China, noting the contrast between China in 1989 and today.
Some mentioned the difficulties of discussing the events of 1989 openly, while others hoped Walz’s experience could lead to improved US-China relations.
One user remarked, "This candidate was in China at a very different time. The atmosphere was very different."
He and his wife, Gwen Whipple, who also worked as a teacher, later honeymooned in China.
Additionally, the couple’s connection to China continued with their business, which organized educational trips for US students.