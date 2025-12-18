Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears as she uncovers intense bar exam journey 

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
The SKIMS founder initially made it to the headlines due to her bar exam in May 2021

Kim Kardashian has emotionally recalled her struggle after turning her back on her bar exams. 

The SKIMS founder recently opened up about her immense physical and mental battle while preparing for one of the profession’s most challenging tests.

During the episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, December 18, Kim broke down in tears as she was visibly exhausted and in tears as she described the overwhelming pressure of bar exam preparation.

"I threw my back out, and it’s like every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back," she added.

The 45-year-old American media personality continued, "There are all these f**king roadblocks. I’m not, like, a pity party kind of girl, but, like, last night, I was like, ‘Why the f**k is this happening?’ I can hardly walk. I can hardly f**king sit. I don’t know why I have all these back problems."

She also expressed her feelings as she revealed she had considered abandoning her legal aspirations entirely if this attempt proved unsuccessful.

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian's bar exam controversy began in May 2021, when she initially revealed that she had failed her first attempt.

