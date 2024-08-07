Sports

Vinesh Phogat's Olympic gold medal hopes shatter after disqualification

Indian wrestling star disqualified from the Paris Olympic finals due to weight issue

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Indian wrestling star disqualified from the Paris Olympic finals due to weight issue
Indian wrestling star disqualified from the Paris Olympic finals due to weight issue

India’s wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 50-kilogram wrestling final on Wednesday, August 7, due to weight issues.

According to CBS News, Phogat, who defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba in the semifinals on Tuesday, has been removed from the Paris Games after she weighed more than 50 kilograms.

Team India announced the disqualification of Phogat in a social media post that read, “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning.”

Now Phogat is out of the gold medal race, and her disqualification has given a chance to Cuba’s Guzman Lopez to compete for the gold on Wednesday night.

Modi Express Support for Vinesh Phogat

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also praised the wrestler and expressed her support. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns

Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview

Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

Sports News

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
New England Patriots drop ‘interest’ in Brandon Aiyuk amid contract dispute
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Poland’s Aleksandra Miroslaw claims gold in speed climbing debut at Paris Olympics
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Babar Azam praises Arshad Nadeem's Olympic final qualification feat
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Afghan cricketer Ihsanullah Janat hit with hefty ban for match-fixing
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Bangladesh cricket team’s tour to Pakistan in doubt amid 'major' domestic unrest
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem secures spot in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Suni Lee views Paris Olympics as her ‘redemption tour’
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of Al Nassr training: ‘Back where I belong!’
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis wins record-breaking Olympic gold
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Simone Biles ends Paris Olympic campaign with silver: ‘Happy, proud, and excited’
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles’ Olympics gymnastics
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso removed from Olympic village amid controversy