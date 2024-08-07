Vinesh Phogat's Olympic gold medal hopes shatter after disqualification

India’s wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 50-kilogram wrestling final on Wednesday, August 7, due to weight issues.
According to CBS News, Phogat, who defeated Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba in the semifinals on Tuesday, has been removed from the Paris Games after she weighed more than 50 kilograms.
Team India announced the disqualification of Phogat in a social media post that read, “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women's Wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning.”
Now Phogat is out of the gold medal race, and her disqualification has given a chance to Cuba’s Guzman Lopez to compete for the gold on Wednesday night.
Modi Express Support for Vinesh Phogat
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi also praised the wrestler and expressed her support. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head-on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."