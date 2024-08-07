New England Patriots drop ‘interest’ in Brandon Aiyuk amid contract dispute

The New England Patriots have withdrawn from the pursuit of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that despite having a deal framework, the Patriots chose not to continue negotiations.
The Patriots, excited about their young receivers like DeMario Douglas, Ja'Lynn Polk, and Javon Baker, decided to step back.
According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Aiyuk did not want to accept New England’s contract terms, which led to the decision.
Maiocco noted that the Patriots were prepared to offer Aiyuk over $30 million per year, making him one of the NFL's top-paid wide receivers.
Despite the lucrative offer, Aiyuk, currently set to earn $14.1 million in the final year of his deal, declined.
The Patriots’ struggles on offense might have influenced Aiyuk’s decision. They finished last season with a 4-13 record and have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019.
Their quarterback situation, with Jacoby Brissett and rookie Drake Maye, also lacks appeal for top receivers.
Aiyuk’s preference seems to lean towards the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he also turned down a potential deal with the Cleveland Browns, despite their recent playoff appearance.