Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview

Donald Trump revealed the news of upcoming interview with Elon Musk on his Truth Social media platform

  by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump has announced an upcoming interview with tech giant Elon Musk.

Trump revealed the news on his Truth Social media platform, stating, “On Monday night I'll be doing a major interview with Elon Musk. Details to follow.”

This announcement follows a recent interview with live streamer Adin Ross at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, which reportedly helped the streaming platform Kick break its viewing record.

Musk's endorsement of Trump's candidacy last month, after an assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, marked a significant shift from the typical neutrality of social media platform leaders.

Trump's account, which was permanently suspended from Twitter after the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attack, has been reinstated under Musk's ownership.

Additionally, Musk has pledged $45 million per month to a new political action committee supporting Trump, focusing on voter outreach and registration.

