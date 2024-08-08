Entertainment

Robert Logan, 77 Sunset Strip actor breathes his last at 80

'The Adventures of the Wilderness Family' actor died on May 6

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Robert Logan, 77 Sunset Strip actor breathes his last at 80
Robert Logan, 77 Sunset Strip actor breathes his last at 80

Robert Logan, the 77 Sunset Strip actor died on May 6 from natural causes in Estero, Florida at the age of 80.

According to PEOPLE, his son Anthony Logan confirmed the news of his demise but the family did not disclose it until Wednesday, August 7.

“He was the embodiment of agape, literally the Platonic ideal of spousal or familiar love,” the actor’s family said in a statement to PEOPLE, adding they “felt so lucky, so blessed, to experience that; so lucky and so blessed to know him.”

“He was the embodiment of agape, literally the Platonic ideal of spousal or familiar love,” the actor’s family said in a statement, adding they “felt so lucky, so blessed, to experience that; so lucky and so blessed to know him.”

Logan was famous after playing Skip Robinson in the 1975 family adventure drama The Adventures of the Wilderness Family, a film that created the sequels The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family in 1978 and Mountain Family Robinson in 1979.

He also starred in the 1976 western adventure Across the Great Divide, and the 1978 family adventure The Sea Gypsies and appearances in shows including Dr. Kildare and Mr. Novak.

Logan was married to Alina in 1985, they met on the set of the 1986 film A Night in Heaven.

He left behind to mourn his siblings, Theresa, Janet, and Timothy; his wife Alina, his son Anthony and daughter Courtney; daughter-in-law Hayley and granddaughters Elsa, Ingrid, and Alma.

Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak

Vinesh Phogat stuns fans with sudden retirement after Olympic heartbreak
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants

Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants
Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’

Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay

Entertainment News

'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Miley Cyrus reacts to dad Billy Ray's ‘foul-mouthed’ rants
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Charlie Puth reveals unusual tip Taylor Swift gave him for ‘songwriting’
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Drake and Rihanna's 'Too Good' is actually about Serena Williams
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Brad Pitt and George Clooney's 'Wolfs' secures sequel ahead of theatrical release
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Taylor Swift's 3 Eras tour Vienna shows CANCELLED after serious threats
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Angelina Jolie reaction on son Pax Jolie-Pitt's accident laid bare
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Anne Hathaway marks 'Princess Diaries 2's 20th anniversary with Kelly Clarkson tribute
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Taylor Swift takes final decision about future with Travis Kelce
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Elliot Page credits 'The Umbrella Academy' for profound impact on life
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture that won Blake Lively's heart: REVEALED
'Interstellar' disappoints fans with re-release delay
Halsey reveals heartbreaking miscarriage during concert