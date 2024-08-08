Robert Logan, 77 Sunset Strip actor breathes his last at 80

Robert Logan, the 77 Sunset Strip actor died on May 6 from natural causes in Estero, Florida at the age of 80.
According to PEOPLE, his son Anthony Logan confirmed the news of his demise but the family did not disclose it until Wednesday, August 7.
“He was the embodiment of agape, literally the Platonic ideal of spousal or familiar love,” the actor’s family said in a statement to PEOPLE, adding they “felt so lucky, so blessed, to experience that; so lucky and so blessed to know him.”
Logan was famous after playing Skip Robinson in the 1975 family adventure drama The Adventures of the Wilderness Family, a film that created the sequels The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family in 1978 and Mountain Family Robinson in 1979.
He also starred in the 1976 western adventure Across the Great Divide, and the 1978 family adventure The Sea Gypsies and appearances in shows including Dr. Kildare and Mr. Novak.
Logan was married to Alina in 1985, they met on the set of the 1986 film A Night in Heaven.
He left behind to mourn his siblings, Theresa, Janet, and Timothy; his wife Alina, his son Anthony and daughter Courtney; daughter-in-law Hayley and granddaughters Elsa, Ingrid, and Alma.