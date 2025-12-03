Entertainment

Bad Bunny tops Spotify Wrapped 2025 as global artist of the year

This marks Bad Bunny's fourth time earning the title after winning in 2020, 2021, and 2022

The MONACO star Bad Bunny has once again dominated Spotify Wrapped 2025 by clinching the global top artist position with 19.8 billion streams.

This marks his fourth time earning the title after winning in 2020, 2021, and 2022 due to phenomenal performances.

He tops the global top-artists rounded out by Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eilish.

Bad Bunny also claimed 2025’s most-streamed global album with DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, followed by the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, SZA’s SOS Deluxe: Lana, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet.

Bad Bunny successfully secured a second spot on the album chart with Un Verano Sin Ti at No. 10.

On the global songs chart, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars led with Die With a Smile, ahead of Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, ROSÉ and Mars’ APT., Alex Warren’s Ordinary, and Bad Bunny’s DtMF.

The Joe Rogan Experience led both groups and US podcast charts, while Rebecca Yarros’ Fourth Wing topped globally and in US audiobooks.

Meanwhile In the United States, Taylor Swift was named the 2025’s most-streamed artist, with Kendrick Lamar’s Luther topping songs and Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem leading albums that captured tremendous attention.

Furthermore, the Swedish-music streaming giant launched a refreshed Wrapped Experience, bringing multiple cutting-edge features, including Listening Age, Listening Archive, and Wrapped Party, letting users compete with their friends by sharing lists with up to nine people and comparing their listening habits.

