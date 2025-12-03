Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried turn heads at 'The Housemaid' premiere  

Entertainment

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sydney Sweeney and her co-star, Amanda Seyfried, have made a joint appearance at the special screening of their upcoming film, The Housemaid

The Euphoria star and Mamma Mia actress attended the premiere of their new film on Tuesday, December 2nd, in New York City.  

According to new reports, the event took place at 787 Seventh Ave, where a stylish red carpet welcomed the cast and their guests.

For the star-studded event, Sweeney wore a custom dress from the Italian women’s apparel and accessories brand.

The dress harkened back to bombshell styling inspiration, featuring a plunging V-shaped neckline, thin straps and a cinched waist for added silhouette definition. 

On the other hand, Seyfried wore a pink liquid jersey Versace gown by creative director Dario Vitale, featuring a fitted silhouette and sleeveless design.

The gown included fabric ruching at the waist, creating a diamond-shape illusion and defining the silhouette of the gown even further.

For the unversed, Sweeney has portrayed the role of Millie Calloway, a housemaid who seeks a fresh start after a troubled past.

While Amanda Seyfried plays the character of Nina Winchester, the affluent matriarch who hires Millie.  

