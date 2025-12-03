Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' season 5 trailer reveals Lily Collins' exciting journey

Lily Collins drops new season's final trailer on Instagram

  • By Fatima Hassan
Emily in Paris' season five's final trailer has finally arrived! 

On Wednesday, December 3, Lily Collins took to her official Instagram account to drop the final teaser of the new Netflix show.

"It's tiiiime. The official @emilyinparis season five trailer is here! And in true Emily fashion... full of new adventures, drama, romance, incredible outfits and lessons learned," the 36-year-old American actress captioned her post.

The one-minute-fifty-four trailer shows Emily appears to be in a love triangle between two cities, while she’s working in Rome as the head of the new Agence Grateau office, she still feels pulled to her unfinished business in her first ex-pat home.  

Speaking of love triangles, Gabriel’s still in the picture, and while he realized he wanted her back in the season 4 finale, he doesn’t seem to be aggressively vying for her heart.

Emily in Paris season 5 trailer also hinted at Mindy and Alfie’s romance, as they are getting closer than we have ever seen them before. 

For the unversed, Emily in Paris' season five is slated to premiere on December 18, 2025.  

