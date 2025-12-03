Miley Cyrus gushes over ‘surprise’ proposal of fiancé Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus is head over heels for her fiancé Maxx Morando.
The Flowers singer broke silence on her "surprise" proposal, carefully planned by the 27-year old singer.
During her appearance on Good Morning America, on December 3, she revealed her reaction to getting proposed, “I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered. And I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised.”
The Grammy winner also spoke about her four-year relationship with her man for the first time.
She explained, “Me and Max have been together for four years and it’s very obvious the drastic amount of growth I’ve had in those four years. You just want to dream the biggest you can and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it.”
Miley surprised the host by admitting that she “went straight into the kind of Pandora, Avatar world” after getting home from the engagement.
The Disney alum confessed, “People think of it as a film, it’s larger than life, it’s grand scale, but actually at the heart of Avatar, it’s really about relationships, love, having each other’s back, so it actually felt very aligned with my life.”
In the same conversation, Miley dedicated her new song Dream as One to Maxx, as they both share same dreams.
For those unversed, the couple have been in a romantic relationship since 2021.