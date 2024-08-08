Brad Pitt and George Clooney's 'Wolfs' secures sequel ahead of theatrical release

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's highly anticipated action-comedy film Wolfs has secured a sequel ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
The Hollywood Reporter reported that filmmaker and writer Jon Watts has reached an agreement with Apple to create and direct a follow-up to his film, which stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney as mismatched fixers who wind up working for the same company.
It's unclear if agreements have been reached for Clooney and Pitt to go back for this project.
Along with the announcement of the sequel, Apple also revealed that the film would be available on Apple TV+ on September 27, following its limited theatrical release on September 20 through Sony.
Earlier, it was anticipated to have a broad release.
Alongside Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind, and Zlatko Burić, Wolfs is produced by Clooney’s Smokehouse and Pitt’s Plan B.
Along with Clooney, Grant Heslov, Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, Watts and McGunigle produce. Executive produced by Michael Beugg.
Pitt will showcase his acting skills in another Apple title, F1, from director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
But there are also other Apple productions to look forward to, such as The Instigators, a movie directed by Doug Liman and starring Matt Damon, which has recently been released in theaters, and Blitz, a WWII drama directed by Steve McQueen.