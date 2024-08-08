Victoria Beckham falls victim to family prank in hilarious TikTok challenge

The Beckham family has jumped on the bandwagon to prank Victoria in a hilarious TikTok challenge, with David and the kids teaming up to catch her off guard.
The former Spice Girl was left laughing and embarrassed after participating in the "Just Give Me My Money" trend.
The challenge, which involves a group of people taking turns saying the phrase "Just give me my money" and receiving applause - until the last person, who is met with awkward silence, was expertly executed by the Beckham family.
David shared the video on his Instagram account on Thursday, August 8, showing their son Romeo, starting off the trend, followed by other family members, including David and daughter Harper.
Unaware of the prank, Victoria enthusiastically joined in, saying "Give me my money" and clapping along - only to realize she was the last one and the rest of the family was laughing at her.
The video ends with Victoria laughing and asking, "Is that it?"
David captioned the post, "Sorry Mum! We got you!"
Victoria and David Beckham tied the knot in an Irish castle on July 4, 1999.