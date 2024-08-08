Entertainment

Selena Gomes offers a look into intimate moments with Benny Blanco

  • by Web Desk
  • August 08, 2024
Selena Gomez teased fans by offering a glimpse into her steamy chemistry with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The Single Soon hit maker took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her with Blanco, straight from her bathroom.

Selena was a sight to behold in a sparkling silver dress as she posed for a mirror selfie with Blanco in the background, who was wearing floral trousers and a white tank top.

The Calm Down songstress also shared a series of photos on her Instagram post with the Eastside producer.

In the first photo, Selena struck a naughty pose cozying upto her boyfriend, who was grabbing a drink.


In another photo, Selena could be seen affectionately leaning on to Blanco on a comfy couch, wearing a knitted sweater in off-white color.

The Instagram post which has garnered nearly 1.4 million hearts also included a romantic video of the two.

Shortly after the post was shared, Selena’s adamant fans flooded the comments section with love and praises.

One fan noted, “seeing you happy is everything for me.”

While another commented, “The most beautiful couple ever.”

This post comes a few days after Selena Gomez shared an adorable post for her step sister Gracie.

