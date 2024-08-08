Arshad Nadeem sets sights on Pakistan's first-ever Olympic gold

Arshad Nadeem is eager and hopeful to win the historic Olympic gold medal for Pakistan in the javelin throw on Thursday, August 8 night.
According to Geo Super, the top 12 javelin throwers in the world will compete for the Olympic medal at 11:25 pm (PST) at Sadia De France.
All Pakistanis are eagerly waiting to find out whether Nadeem will succeed in winning the gold glory for Pakistan after 32 years or not.
However, Nadeem is optimistic about better results in the finals. In an exclusive interview with The News, he said, “I am feeling much fitter, and I am in good rhythm this time around. All I need is prayers from the entire nation so that I should be in a position to make my best efforts.”
He further added, “A few months back I was struggling with injuries. Dengue hit me hard almost three months back. I was feeling so exhausted and weak that I had lost all hopes of even competing in the Paris Olympics. But things got better with the passage of time… Now I feel ready to give my best. All I need is the nation’s prayers and best wishes.”
Nadeem noted, “We have nothing to cheer about when it comes to Olympic achievements during the last 32 years. I want to end the drought and bring smiles to the faces of all those who want me to excel.”
Additionally, Nadeem will be the fourth thrower in the finals on Thursday evening. He is among a few javelin throwers who have crossed the 90-meter mark.