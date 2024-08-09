Entertainment

Cardi B almost loses upcoming baby to paralysis

Cardi B's pregnancy haunted by temporary disability

  August 09, 2024
Cardi B had a near-fatal health issue that almost snatched the joy of her recently announced pregnancy.

In a new chat with X Spaces, she opened up about having a “freak accident” that temporarily paralyzed her!

Although the artist didn’t specify any illnesses, she revealed of suffering with one that overshot to the point of leaving body parts immobilized.

“It doesn’t really happen often. It became something so big to the point I was literally paralyzed. And that little thing almost cost me my little one to come. But it didn’t,” Cardi B said.

Despite her successfully managing to keep the upcoming baby protected from the short-term disability, the shock from the horror hasn’t quite left her yet because it’s so huge.

Although it has now been a while since the rapper returned home from the hospital, she’s still experiencing pain.

Cardi B expressed, “Yesterday, I was feeling good because I came home, but I came home high as a kite. Today, I woke up sober. Honey, I’m dying. I’m dying.”

“I swear to God, if I don’t feel good in four hours, I’m going to the hospital,” she swore.

