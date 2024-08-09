Sci-Tech

TikTok introduces advanced tools for upcoming film and TV show information

The new feature would also help entertainment companies

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
TikTok introduces advanced tools for upcoming film and tv show information

TikTok has found new ways for film and TV show geeks as it will introduce a special feature to discover info on upcoming films and TV shows.

The new feature, called TikTok Spotlight, would help entertainment companies convert the buzz generated by social media into streaming figures and ticket sales.

The feature finds brand-friendly TikToks, whether they are just released or found, and includes a link to the landing page with more details about the film or television program.

As per Mashable, the new feature hub will include information about the movie or television program, such as the story, cast, official accounts, and more creator content.

Earlier, using a similar hub strategy, TikTok and Warner Bros. Discovery previously collaborated to promote Dune: Part Two.

Studios will be able to "glean valuable insights into their fandoms, so they can know exactly what their fans want and how to most effectively activate around their title" thanks to the analytics that TikTok Spotlight will provide.

The new function, which directs viewers to both streaming services and TikTok Spotlight to buy movie tickets, further establishes TikTok's presence in the ticketing market.

