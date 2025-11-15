Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute

Disney and YouTube TV struck a multi-year deal late Friday to get the entertainment giant’s content back onto the streaming site, ending the two-week blackout that spanned a historic election night.
According to CNN, the new carriage deal means Disney sports, entertainment and news programming, such as ESPN and ABC, will return to YouTube’s pay tv platform. The companies said content has begun returning to the platform.
“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,’’ Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.
In a statement, YouTube said it was happy the agreement “preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers.”
“We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our subscribers’ patience as we negotiated on their behalf,” the statement added.
The deal provides YouTube TV with all of Disney’s traditional broadcasting programming, including all the ESPN networks, ABC, the Disney-branded channels, the FX Networks and National Geographic channels.