Sci-Tech

Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute

Google and Disney reach deal to restore ESPN and ABC on YouTube TV after 15-day blackout

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute
Disney channels end blackout, return to YouTube TV after two-week dispute

Disney and YouTube TV struck a multi-year deal late Friday to get the entertainment giant’s content back onto the streaming site, ending the two-week blackout that spanned a historic election night.

According to CNN, the new carriage deal means Disney sports, entertainment and news programming, such as ESPN and ABC, will return to YouTube’s pay tv platform. The companies said content has begun returning to the platform.

“This new agreement reflects our continued commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and evolving with how audiences choose to watch,’’ Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

In a statement, YouTube said it was happy the agreement “preserves the value of our service for our subscribers and future flexibility in our offers.”

“We apologize for the disruption and appreciate our subscribers’ patience as we negotiated on their behalf,” the statement added.

The deal provides YouTube TV with all of Disney’s traditional broadcasting programming, including all the ESPN networks, ABC, the Disney-branded channels, the FX Networks and National Geographic channels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon

WhatsApp set to release third-party chat incorporation in Europe soon
The third-party chats will initially only work on Android and iOS, not on desktop, web, or tablets

TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs

TikTok incorporates Amazon Music, allowing users share songs
The latest update builds on its recent collaboration with Amazon Music through its 'Add to Music App' feature

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch

Blue Origin's new Glenn rocket booster made history with successful launch
The New Glenn’s seven BE-4 engines powered the rocket into space before the first stage separated and started its controlled return

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries

OpenAI releases pilot group chats across different countries
OpenAI's pilot group chats is currently accessible to Plus, Free, and Team users

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch

Vine reboot: Twitter co-founder leads diVine launch
An app with a similar format to Vine that allows no AI-generated content on its platform is on the market

Hitler's DNA study uncovers unexpected disorder, settles Jewish ancestry claims

Hitler's DNA study uncovers unexpected disorder, settles Jewish ancestry claims
A new documentary has analysed blood found in Adolf Hitler's bunker, where he shot himself in 1945

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers

TikTok releases Bulletin Board for creators to directly connect with followers
Creators can also set up a Bulletin Board via their inbox, switch its visibility on their profile, and select a custom name

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries

Spotify brings new Premium Platinum plan across five countries
Existing subscribers will retain their plans; however, new users are required to select from the updated tiers

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience

Spotify introduces shuffle option to offer fresh listening experience
Spotify's new update lets both free and premium users can now click any song to play next without rearranging their queue

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet

Apple rolls out Digital ID for iPhone users to add Passport to Apple Wallet
Apple now provides a convenient option for domestic identification, while maintaining privacy

OpenAI unveils ‘more conversational’ and human-like AI GPT-5.1

OpenAI unveils ‘more conversational’ and human-like AI GPT-5.1
OpenAI rolls out GPT-5.1 with enhanced personalities and capabilities for everyday use

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres

Anthropic reveals plans to invest $50bn in new US data centres
The Claude chatbot manufacturer Anthropic entirely focuses on enterprise clients, unlike OpenAI’s consumer-first approach