Travis Scott arrested in Paris: Details inside

Travis Scott arrested at a luxury hotel in Paris on Friday morning

  • by Web Desk
  • August 09, 2024
Travis Scott has been arrested at a luxury hotel in Paris on Friday morning after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with his bodyguard, as per reports.

According to French police, Scott was taken into custody at the five-star George V hotel in the morning, following a reported fight with his bodyguard. The incident allegedly occurred when a security guard attempted to intervene and separate the two men.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest, stating,"I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, police officers were called to the George V hotel and arrested the rapper nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard." 

"The security guard had intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The Paris public prosecutor’s office has referred the case to the 1st district of the judicial police," he  added in the statement.

To note, Scott was in Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics, where he was spotted at Team USA's basketball semifinal win against Serbia on Thursday, August 8.

This is not Scott's first run-in with the law. In June, he was arrested in Miami on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing, although his attorney claimed it was a "misunderstanding" and that there was no physical altercation involved.

A representative for Scott has not yet commented on the latest incident.

