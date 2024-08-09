Entertainment

Channing Tatum compares working with Fiancée Zoë Kravitz as creating 'marriage'

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz graced the 'Blink Twice' premeire in coordinating all-black ensembles

  • August 09, 2024
Channing Tatum has confessed that working with his fiancée Zoë Kravitz on her directorial debut Blink Twice was akin to building a life together.

In an interview with PEOPLE Magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of their new film, Blink Twice, on Thursday, Tatum gushed about sharing screen with Kravitz.

"To get to create something with someone that you love is probably one of the most gratifying things other than having a kid with somebody I think,” he expressed.

The actor went on to share,"It's one of those ... you truly are creating something from nothing and it's just like creating a marriage or creating something where you're like, everything that we are is going into this thing and you want to make it with people that you love.”

To note, Tatum and Kravitz's engagement was confirmed in October 2023, after they were first romantically linked in 2021.

Kravitz, who graced the Blink Twice premiere along with Tatum, also praised the experience of working with him.

"I think going through something creative like this with anybody makes you closer and there's so much trust there,” the Big Little Lies star continued.

She continued, "Yeah, we got to work together and go through hard things together and support each other, and it was beautiful."

Blink Twice, formerly titled Pussy Island, hits theaters on August 23.

