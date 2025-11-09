Jennifer Lawrence unleashes fiery rant about most ‘annoying’ Kardashian

Jennifer Lawrence isn’t keeping her thoughts to herself.
During an interview with Vanity Fair to promote their new film Die My Love, the 35-year-old American actress took a lie detector test with costar Robert Pattinson.
At one point during the test, Pattison asked the Hunger Games starlet – who has openly expressed her love for reality TV shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the Real Housewives franchise – if she still watches the Kardashians’ show.
“You talk about your love of reality television. Do you still keep up with The Kardashians?” asked the Twilight actor.
With a brief pause to compose her thoughts, Lawrence shared, “Not this season. I have been on TikTok but no.”
The Batman star then showed Jennifer Lawrence a photo of Khloé Kardashian, asking, “Is this woman your favorite Kardashian?” to which the actress instantly replied, “Yes!”
Seconds after revealing Khloé as her favorite Kardashian, the No Hard Feelings actress unleashed a fiery rant against the eldest Kardashian sibling, Kourtney, confessing that she finds her “annoying.”
“Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts,” said Lawrence, explaining, “Because everything has to be an announcement. It’s like, you know, ‘I’m not going to wear outfits anymore.’ Like, just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it.”
Continuing her statement, the actress stated, “Or like, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Like, just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shhh!”
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson starrer Die My Love is currently in cinemas.