Pedro Neto heads to Chelsea in 'major' transfer deal

Chelsea have secured a £54 million deal with Wolves to sign Portuguese winger Pedro Neto.
As per Sky Sports, the agreement, finalized on Friday, includes an initial payment of £51.4 million, with an additional £2.6 million in potential add-ons.
Reports now suggest that Neto is expected to travel to London soon for a medical examination.
Neto, who had an impressive yet injury-affected season with Wolves last year, scored three goals and provided 11 assists despite missing three months due to hamstring injuries.
At Chelsea, Neto will join a roster of wide options that includes Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Raheem Sterling.
He will be Chelsea's ninth signing of the summer, following new arrivals such as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Filip Jorgensen.
In related transfer news, Chelsea are poised to acquire Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion for £34.5 million, with midfielder Conor Gallagher set to move in the opposite direction in a £36 million transfer.
As per the outlet, the club is also considering Celtic's Matt O'Riley as a potential replacement for Gallagher.