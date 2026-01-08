Anthony Joshua pays emotional tribute to friends killed in Nigerian car crash

Anthony Joshua has paid an emotional tribute to his close friends Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele, who were tragically died in a car crash in Nigeria.
The former British heavyweight boxing champion was riding in the back seat of a black Lexus when the SUV collided with a stationary truck on a busy highway.
Ghami was Joshua's full-time sport and exercise rehabilitation coach while Latif was his personal trainer.
Taking to his Instagram account on Thursday, January 8, Joshua who had just returned to the UK, wrote "Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn't even realise how special they are."
He went on to wrote, "I'll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men."
"100% it's tough for me, but I know it's even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers," the boxing legend added.
Joshua's driver Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode was charged at the Sagamu Magistrate Court on Friday, January 2.
The 46-year-old driver faced four charges that include causing death by dangerous driving, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid driver's licence.
He was allowed to granted bail after paying 5m naira (about £2,578), but will remain under certain conditions until those bail terms are fully met.
The case has been adjourned until 20 January.
On the other hand, after the accident, there is widespread speculation that the boxer might retire.
This comes after a report by the Nigerian newspaper The Punch, revealed that Joshua has privately told his family about his retirement plan.