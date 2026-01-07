Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career

Lionel Messi has shared his post-retirement plans in a rare interview with the Argentine streaming channel Luzu.
When asked what he will do when the time comes to retire from football, the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner dismissed being a coach in the future.
Sharing details about his plans, Messi noted, "I would like to have my own club ... to start from the bottom and be able to give the opportunity to the boys, to the people, to grow and make an important club."
At the age of 38, Messi is focused on his last World Cup, where he will seek to defend the 2022 crown.
Continuing talking about his personal issues, Messi also spoke about mental health.
He shared that he went to therapy when he was in Barcelona and had a habit of keeping things to himself, revealing, "I changed a lot."
The Argentine striker also explained that he sometimes likes to be alone and have a bit of peace at home. "I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone."
"When the kids are running around the house, there's a lot of mess (laughs)," added the Argentine.
Notably, Lionel Messi is not hanging up his boots any time soon, as he has signed a new three-year deal with Inter Miami.