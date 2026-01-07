Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Sports

Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career

The Argentine football player, who signed with Inter Miami in 2023, has extended his contract for three more years

  • By Hania Jamil
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career

Lionel Messi has shared his post-retirement plans in a rare interview with the Argentine streaming channel Luzu.

When asked what he will do when the time comes to retire from football, the eight-time Ballon d'Or award winner dismissed being a coach in the future.

Sharing details about his plans, Messi noted, "I would like to have my own club ... to start from the bottom and be able to give the opportunity to the boys, to the people, to grow and make an important club."

At the age of 38, Messi is focused on his last World Cup, where he will seek to defend the 2022 crown.

Continuing talking about his personal issues, Messi also spoke about mental health.

He shared that he went to therapy when he was in Barcelona and had a habit of keeping things to himself, revealing, "I changed a lot."

The Argentine striker also explained that he sometimes likes to be alone and have a bit of peace at home. "I really like being alone, I enjoy being alone."

"When the kids are running around the house, there's a lot of mess (laughs)," added the Argentine.

Notably, Lionel Messi is not hanging up his boots any time soon, as he has signed a new three-year deal with Inter Miami.

Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'
Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'
Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father
Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father
Luka Doncic in awe of LeBron James' longevity after win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic in awe of LeBron James' longevity after win over Pelicans
Jordan Shipley: Former NFL star ‘stable’ after severe burns in ranch accident
Jordan Shipley: Former NFL star ‘stable’ after severe burns in ranch accident
Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria
LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win
LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season
Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as mentor by Joao Felix after remarkable season
Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match
Aryna Sabalenka responds to criticism over 'Battle of the Sexes' match
Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit
Liam Rosenior named Chelsea new head coach after Enzo Maresca exit
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost
Australian Open 2026 unveils record-breaking 16% prize money boost

Popular News

Ozempic and Wegovy linked to reduce colon cancer risk, study

Ozempic and Wegovy linked to reduce colon cancer risk, study
46 minutes ago
Travis Kelce makes delightful confession amid Taylor Swift wedding buzz

Travis Kelce makes delightful confession amid Taylor Swift wedding buzz
an hour ago
WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders

WhatsApp rolls out member tags, text stickers, and event reminders
an hour ago