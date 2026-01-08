Sports
  
Sports

Liverpool line up another defensive signing amid January transfer window

Liverpool prepare to secure another player signing as they target a top-four finish this season.

The Premier League champions have already been active in the January transfer window, seeking to strengthen key areas of their squad following a disappointing start to their title defence.

As per multiple reports, the team has reached an agreement to sign Mor Ndiaye, a left-footed centre-back.

Ndiaye recently played a key role for Senegal at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The Reds have reached a verbal agreement to sign him from his current club, Amitie FC, in Senegal.

This news was confirmed by journalist Fabrizio Romano in a statement, noting, “Liverpool reach verbal agreement to sign left-sided CB Mor Ndiaye. Senegal defender has played at the recent U17 World Cup in Qatar and Liverpool decided to get deal done."

Ndiaye will become their second defensive signing this month upon completion of that deal.

This comes after the club had already agreed to sign Ifeane Ndukwe, a central defender from Austria Vienna, later in the season.

Ndiaye is likely to join Liverpool's Under-21 team, which is managed by former Wales manager Rob Page.

The 17-year-old player has reportedly agreed to join Liverpool in Merseyside.

