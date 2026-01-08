Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Who will win more Grand Slams in 2026?

Tennis pundits predict Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will dominate Grand Slams in 2026

  • By Bushra Saleem
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Who will win more Grand Slams in 2026?
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Who will win more Grand Slams in 2026?

Many of the tennis experts expect Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to continue their dominance in 2026, and four tennis stars turned pundits have predicted how many Grand Slams the leading duo will claim this season.

According to Tennis 365, Alcaraz and Sinner have established a duopoly in men’s tennis in the last two years, having each won four of the last eight majors since the start of 2024. The pair secured two Slams each in both 2025 and 2024.

Last year, Sinner triumphed at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, while Alcaraz was victorious at the French Open and US Open.

They faced off in the French Open, Wimbledon and US Open finals, making them the first duo to meet in three consecutive Grand Slam finals in the same season in the Open Era.

Alex Corretja, Tim Henman, Barbara Schett and Laura Robson are former tennis players who remain involved in the sport as analysts and commentators.

Speaking to Eurosport Germany ahead of the Australian Open, the quartet weighed in on how many majors Alcaraz and Sinner will collect in 2026, and three of them expect the pair to shut out the competition once again.

Alex Corretja, a former world No 2 and two-time French Open runner-up, thinks Alcaraz and Sinner will split the majors for the third year in a row.

Laura Robson, a former British No 1 who peaked at 27th in the WTA Rankings, agrees, “I say they’ll split the titles again, 2:2.”

Former world No 4 Tim Henman backed Sinner to win three Grand Slams this season, while he thinks Alcaraz will add one major to his tally.

Barbara Schett, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 7, also expects the Italian to outperform the Spaniard at the majors.

Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury
Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury
Major sports events in 2026: FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and others
Major sports events in 2026: FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and others
Sabalenka cruise into Brisbane quarterfinals, eye Australian Open glory
Sabalenka cruise into Brisbane quarterfinals, eye Australian Open glory
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career
Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'
Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'
Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father
Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father
Luka Doncic in awe of LeBron James' longevity after win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic in awe of LeBron James' longevity after win over Pelicans
Jordan Shipley: Former NFL star ‘stable’ after severe burns in ranch accident
Jordan Shipley: Former NFL star ‘stable’ after severe burns in ranch accident
Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria
LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win
LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Popular News

Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth

Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth
an hour ago
Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury

Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury
an hour ago
Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture

Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture
3 hours ago