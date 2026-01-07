Sports
  By Hania Jamil
The British F1 star reflected on his debut year with Ferrari on his 41st birthday

Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'

Lewis Hamilton penned an emotional message of reflection as he turns 41.

On Wednesday, January 7, the seven-time F1 champion turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks and videos from his winter holidays, which he spent with his loved ones.

"Another return. I'm incredibly grateful for this break. Time to disconnect, recharge and find a bit of inner peace. Time with family and friends replenishing with rest and good laughs has been everything I needed after a very draining year," wrote Hamilton.

He expressed gratitude for the F1 break season, which allowed him to disconnect from a fast-paced world.

The social media post included multiple snaps from a snowboarding vacation, and in one clip he could be seen praising his niece, Willow, as she showed off her skills on the ice.


Discussing Chinese zodiac signs, Hamilton said, "I'm conscious that we're entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake. The time for change is now. Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns and working on growth."

"Let go of things that don't serve you. This can take time; there will be things you can't get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step."

In the emotional message, Hamilton advised to live life to the fullest and "be you and never forget who you are," sharing that this is something he learnt in 2025 from his supporters.

"Your support means the world to me, and I’m here for you too. You are never alone. Let's take it one day at a time, one step at a time," the message concluded.

Lewis Hamilton's maiden season at Ferrari unfolded in a devastating manner, with the British driver failing to record a podium finish, with his only race success coming in the Sprint at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Notably, the British driver's message came as the drivers prepare for the F1 2026, which will start with the Australian Grand Prix on March 6-8.

