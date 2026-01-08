Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury 

Kai Trump has shared a health update after undergoing surgery to address a golf injury.
Taking to social media, the granddaughter of the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 7, revealed that she underwent wrist surgery to continue a “pain-free” golf career.
Trump, in a post on her Instagram, wrote, “Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilising tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex.”
“The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopaedic Institute by Dr Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopaedics. I look forward to my rehab ahead in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain-free!” she added.
Her followers extended prayers and wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.
Donald Trump Jr, her father and eldest son of the American president, commented, “Get well fast, Kai. (red hearts).”
The social media influencer is also an active golfer who made her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) debut in November 2025 at The Annika in Belleair, Florida.
Despite finishing last at the tournament, Trump showed progress on the second day of the competition as compared to the first day, shooting 5-over 75, eight strokes better than her first-round 13-over 83.