Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury

Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump made her LPGA debut in November at The Annika

  • By Bushra Saleem
Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury
Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury 

Kai Trump has shared a health update after undergoing surgery to address a golf injury.

Taking to social media, the granddaughter of the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 7, revealed that she underwent wrist surgery to continue a “pain-free” golf career.

Trump, in a post on her Instagram, wrote, “Today, I underwent left wrist surgery to address injuries to the stabilising tissues of my ECU tendon and damage to my triangular fibrocartilage complex.”

“The surgery was successfully performed at the Lehigh Valley Orthopaedic Institute by Dr Thomas Graham, Chief of Jefferson Orthopaedics. I look forward to my rehab ahead in the coming months. I am excited for the ability to play golf pain-free!” she added.

Her followers extended prayers and wished her a speedy recovery in the comments section.

Donald Trump Jr, her father and eldest son of the American president, commented, “Get well fast, Kai. (red hearts).”

The social media influencer is also an active golfer who made her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) debut in November 2025 at The Annika in Belleair, Florida.

Despite finishing last at the tournament, Trump showed progress on the second day of the competition as compared to the first day, shooting 5-over 75, eight strokes better than her first-round 13-over 83.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Who will win more Grand Slams in 2026?
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner: Who will win more Grand Slams in 2026?
Major sports events in 2026: FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and others
Major sports events in 2026: FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and others
Sabalenka cruise into Brisbane quarterfinals, eye Australian Open glory
Sabalenka cruise into Brisbane quarterfinals, eye Australian Open glory
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career
Lionel Messi reveals post-retirement plans, rules out coaching career
Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'
Lewis Hamilton rings in 41st birthday with emotional note after 'draining year'
Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father
Charles Leclerc amplifies emotional plea from late Jules Bianchi's father
Luka Doncic in awe of LeBron James' longevity after win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic in awe of LeBron James' longevity after win over Pelicans
Jordan Shipley: Former NFL star ‘stable’ after severe burns in ranch accident
Jordan Shipley: Former NFL star ‘stable’ after severe burns in ranch accident
Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria
Anthony Joshua ‘retires from boxing’ after fatal car crash in Nigeria
LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win
LeBron James praises Luka Doncic's game-changing abilities after Lakers win
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Matt Kalil files lawsuit over ex-wife Haley Baylee’s viral intimate remarks
Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Popular News

Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth

Queen releases photos from her trip to 'breathtaking spot' on earth
an hour ago
Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury

Kai Trump shares health update after undergoing surgery for wrist injury
an hour ago
Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture

Katy Perry debunks Justin Trudeau split rumours with romantic gesture
3 hours ago