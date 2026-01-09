Pokémon TCG ‘Perfect Order’ set launches March 27, 2026

The Pokémon Company has confirmed that Perfect Order, the first main Pokémon TCG set of 2026, is scheduled to launch in English on March 27, 2026.
The expansion continues the Mega Evolution theme and brings new Mega Pokémon ex cards, led by Mega Zygarde ex, alongside Mega Clefable ex, Mega Starmie ex, and a likely Mega Skarmory ex.
Perfect Order consists of more than 120 cards, including nine Pokémon ex, four Mega Evolution Pokémon ex, over 25 Trainer cards, and more than 30 cards with innovative artwork to captivate all the gaming enthusiasts.
Mega Zygarde ex is one of the most loved reveals so far, with a powerful coin-flip-based attack, which is capable of dealing massive damage across an opponent’s board, making it a great competitive and collector favorite.
Another major addition is Meowth ex, whose capability enables players to browse for any Supporter card, bringing a significant impact on competitive play.
Moreover, the set includes several promo cards, such as a Tyrunt Elite Trainer Box (ETB) promo, with a Pokémon Center–exclusive stamped variant, plus Chikorita and Makuhita blister pack promos.
A full product series has been revealed, including booster boxes, ETBs, booster bundles, and checklane products. With its emphasis on Mega Pokémon and gameplay depth, Perfect Order aims to appeal to both collectors and competitive players, with more English card reveals expected before launch.