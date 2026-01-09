Chloe Kim dislocates shoulder, Olympic return now in danger 

Chloe Kim has dislocated her shoulder, and her Winter Olympics appearance has been put in doubt.
On Thursday, January 8, the snowboarder shared on social media that she "took the silliest fall" on her second day of training this week in Switzerland and is getting an MRI tomorrow.
Kim said she is keeping a positive attitude, adding, "I am not in that much pain. Obviously I just don't want it to keep popping out, which has happened."
"I feel really good about where my snowboarding is at right now," she said in the video. "I know that the minute I get cleared and good to go, I should be fine. I’m just hoping that doesn’t take too long."
The 25-year-old is one of the top stars competing for Team USA next month in Italy.
She secured gold in the snowboarding halfpipe at just 17 years old in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018, becoming the youngest woman to ever obtain a medal in the sport's history.
Four years later she took gold again in the same event in Beijing. Kim is also an eight-time X Games gold medalist.
After qualifying for the Olympic team last year, Kim has been widely considered the favourite to top the podium.