Terry Yorath, former Leeds United and Wales star dies at 75

  By Fatima Nadeem
Terry Yorath represented several teams including Leeds United, Coventry City and Tottenham Hotspur

Former Leeds United and Wales midfielder Terry Yorath died at the age of 75.

The news of his passing was announced by his children, in a statement, noting, "To most he was a revered footballing hero, but to us he was Dad; a quiet, kind and gentle man. Our hearts are broken but we take comfort knowing that he will be reunited with our brother, Daniel."

Yorath played 199 matches for United over nine years during the 1960s and 1970s, helping the club win the First Division title in 1974.

In 1975, he made history by becoming the first Welsh player to appear in a European Cup final.

He also played for Coventry, Tottenham and Bradford during his career and represented Wales 59 times at international level.

"Everyone at Leeds United is devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Terry Yorath," his former club said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Terry's family, friends and former team-mates at this incredibly sad time," it added.

Yorath later became a football manager for Bradford City, Swansea City, Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday, as well as assistant at Huddersfield Town. 

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Wales said, "The FAW is deeply saddened to learn of Terry Yorath's passing. The thoughts of everyone connected to the association are with Terry's family, friends and loved ones."

Gabby Logan, who is a BBC Sport presenter and one of Yorath’s children, had to leave the Match of the Day programme midway through the broadcast on Wednesday due to family emergency.

