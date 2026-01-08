Major sports events in 2026: FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon and others

2026 will be a jam-packed year for sports with different events, from various disciplines, lined up one after the other.
The men's football World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a record-breaking 48 teams set to take part in the showpiece event will be the major attraction for many in another action-packed sporting year in 2026.
Here are some of the major sporting events in 2026.
Australian Open: 12 January-1 February
Jannik Sinner will be aiming to become only the second man in the Open era, after Novak Djokovic, to win three consecutive Australian Open singles titles, while in the women’s draw Madison Keys will be seeking to defend the title, she landed via a shock victory over Aryna Sabalenka in last year’s final.
Men’s & Women’s Six Nations: 5 February–21 March, 11 April-17 May
France begin the defence of their Six Nations crown in blockbuster fashion given they face Ireland in Paris on opening night. It should be some contest between the sides who have won the last four championships between them.
Elsewhere, Italy begins their campaign against Scotland in Rome while England take on Wales at Twickenham, with Steve Borthwick’s men eyeing a first Six Nations title since 2020.
Winter Olympics: 6 February-22 February
Milano Cortina is the host location for the 25th edition of these Games and, specifically, means 116 events in eight sports taking place at sites across Lombardy and north-east Italy during 19 days of competition. The Paralympic Winter Games take place in Milano Cortina between 6-15 March.
Men’s T20 World Cup: 7 February-8 March
India and Sri Lanka will co-host the 10th edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup, with the former seeking to defend the title they won in a thrilling final against South Africa in Barbados two years ago. Pakistan and the Netherlands get proceedings under way in Colombo while England’s campaign begins with a match against Nepal in Mumbai on the second day of competition.
Super Bowl LX: 8 February
The Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California hosts the 60th edition of American football’s showpiece event. The Philadelphia Eagles will be seeking to defend the title they won with a 40-22 demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans last year.
That victory stopped the Chiefs winning a third straight Super Bowl and they have zero chance of regaining their crown in 2026 having missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Formula One World Championship: 6 March-6 December
The new season will again start in Australia, end in Abu Dhabi and feature 24 races, but there is some change to the schedule, with Madrid hosting a Formula One race for the first time since 1981. The “Madring” circuit, which will contain street and non-street sections, replaces the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at Imola and becomes one of two F1 races in Spain, alongside Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya.
World Snooker Championship: 18 April-4 May
For a 50th consecutive year, snooker’s premier competition takes place at the Crucible. As ever, the world’s top-16 players as they stand after the 2026 Tour Championship will be seeded and joined by a further 16 players from the qualifying rounds, which take place at the English Institute of Sport, also in Sheffield, earlier in April.
London Marathon: 26 April
One of the most celebrated days in the UK sporting calendar as approximately 40,000 people take on the 26.2-mile course from Greenwich Park to the Mall, with the sight of elite runners competing in the same space as giant chickens and a man dressed as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz never failing to bring a smile to the faces of the thousands who line the course each and every year.
Last year’s event saw Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe win the men’s race on debut in a time of 2hr 2min 27sec.
Champions Cup final: 23 May
The San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao is the venue for European rugby’s showpiece occasion and for Bordeaux-Bègles the ambition is to retain the title they secured with a 28-20 victory over Northampton at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff last year.
The Challenge Cup Final also takes place at San Mamés the previous day. The Chiefs are in contention for that particular prize, alongside Newcastle Red Bulls, Ospreys, Dragons, Connacht and Ulster.
Men’s Champions League final: 30 May
Could this finally be Arsenal’s year? That is a question being asked in regards to their Premier League title hopes and also applies to their ambitions of winning the Champions League for a first time. Mikel Arteta’s men lead the League phase with a 100% record after six games.
Bayern are among the other contenders to win a competition whose final takes place at the Puskas Arena in Hungary, alongside the likes of holders Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool, if they can fully get their act together.
Men’s World Cup: 11 June-19 July
The 23rd World Cup is the first to be hosted by three countries – the United States, Canada and Mexico – and contain 48 teams. It is a monster, and is already shrouded in fear and controversy given Donald Trump’s hardline stance over immigration and the exorbitant price of tickets.
Women’s T20 World Cup: 12 June-5 July
The 10th edition of this tournament takes place in England and Wales and, for the first time, sees 12 teams take part. They will compete across 25 days of competition, culminating with a final at Lord’s on 5 July.
England will be desperately keen to be there and begin their campaign against Sri Lanka at Edgbaston on the opening evening.