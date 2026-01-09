Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ finally confirms new release date

Akshay Kumar is all set to leave the audiences thrilled and in stitches!
The Hera Pheri star will soon return to the big screens as makers of his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla, finally announced the official release date.
In a post shared on Instagram which featured two covers of the new movie, Balaji Motion Pitcures wrote, “Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! (There’s a news from the bungalow!) The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas.”
Unveiling the release date, the poster read, “In cinemas. 15.05.2026.”
According to the Hindustan Times, Bhooth Bangla was scheduled to hit the cinemas in April. However, the release has now been pushed back by a few weeks.
It was previously speculated that the delay might be to avoid clashing with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is expected to dominate theaters in March.
Fans’ reactions on Bhooth Bangla release date:
On Instagram, one of the fans stated, “Wow it's priyadarshan. all priyadarshan movies which akshay has done was fantastic... Now again.”
“Exciting can’t wait for it,” another expressed.
A third added, “the og actor and director duo akshay and priyadarshan coming with bhoot bangla.”
“The Bhoot Handling Hero Of Indian Cinema,” wrote a fourth in the comments.
Akshay Kumar’s upcoming project:
Akshay Kumar has reportedly reunited with Indian actress Vidya Balan for an upcoming comedy movie, filming for which is scheduled to kick off mid-January.