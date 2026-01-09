Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ finally confirms new release date

The ‘Hera Pheri’ star is returning to the big screens soon with his upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Bhooth Bangla’

  • By Sidra Khan
Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ finally confirms new release date
Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ finally confirms new release date

Akshay Kumar is all set to leave the audiences thrilled and in stitches!

The Hera Pheri star will soon return to the big screens as makers of his upcoming horror-comedy film, Bhooth Bangla, finally announced the official release date.

In a post shared on Instagram which featured two covers of the new movie, Balaji Motion Pitcures wrote, “Bangle se ek khabar aayi hai! (There’s a news from the bungalow!) The doors open on 15th May 2026. See you in cinemas.”

Unveiling the release date, the poster read, “In cinemas. 15.05.2026.”

According to the Hindustan Times, Bhooth Bangla was scheduled to hit the cinemas in April. However, the release has now been pushed back by a few weeks.

It was previously speculated that the delay might be to avoid clashing with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2, which is expected to dominate theaters in March.

Fans’ reactions on Bhooth Bangla release date:

On Instagram, one of the fans stated, “Wow it's priyadarshan. all priyadarshan movies which akshay has done was fantastic... Now again.”

“Exciting can’t wait for it,” another expressed.

A third added, “the og actor and director duo akshay and priyadarshan coming with bhoot bangla.”

“The Bhoot Handling Hero Of Indian Cinema,” wrote a fourth in the comments.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming project:

Akshay Kumar has reportedly reunited with Indian actress Vidya Balan for an upcoming comedy movie, filming for which is scheduled to kick off mid-January.

Rabab Hashim annouces birth of son on Instagram
Rabab Hashim annouces birth of son on Instagram
Shilpa Shetty's husband's legal troubles deepen over INR 150 crore bitcoin scam
Shilpa Shetty's husband's legal troubles deepen over INR 150 crore bitcoin scam
‘Case No. 9’ last episode: Saba Qamar pens powerful message as hit show ends
‘Case No. 9’ last episode: Saba Qamar pens powerful message as hit show ends
Varun Dhawan receives support from 'Border 2' producer Nidhi amid backlash
Varun Dhawan receives support from 'Border 2' producer Nidhi amid backlash
Fahad Mustafa, Mehwish Hayat reunite for new film after eight years
Fahad Mustafa, Mehwish Hayat reunite for new film after eight years
Kareena Kapoor reveals her trick for perfect holiday photos
Kareena Kapoor reveals her trick for perfect holiday photos
Alia Bhatt praises Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', shares excitement for sequel
Alia Bhatt praises Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar', shares excitement for sequel
Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives his take on Yash & Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ teaser
Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives his take on Yash & Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’ teaser
Anoushey Ashraf finally reveals her wedding savings tricks
Anoushey Ashraf finally reveals her wedding savings tricks
Have Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina split up? 'It's over'
Have Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina split up? 'It's over'
Rohit Shetty breaks silence on zero awards despite directing 17 movies
Rohit Shetty breaks silence on zero awards despite directing 17 movies
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s baby boy gets special wish from grandfather
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s baby boy gets special wish from grandfather

Popular News

Chloe Kim dislocates shoulder, Olympic return now in danger

Chloe Kim dislocates shoulder, Olympic return now in danger

8 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ finally confirms new release date

Akshay Kumar’s new film ‘Bhooth Bangla’ finally confirms new release date
2 hours ago
‘Case No. 9’ last episode: Saba Qamar pens powerful message as hit show ends

‘Case No. 9’ last episode: Saba Qamar pens powerful message as hit show ends
11 hours ago