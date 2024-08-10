Entertainment

Travis Scott's Pairs arrest gets more dramatic with shocking new video

Travis Scott was arrested in Paris on Friday morning

  by Web Desk
  August 10, 2024
Travis Scott got handcuffed in the city of love.

In the newly released video from the arrest by TMZ, the rapper can be seen being dragged away by police following his fight with bodyguard.

Police held Travis by his arm inside the George V Hotel after a reported fight with his bodyguard. The incident allegedly occurred when a security guard attempted to intervene and separate the two men.

The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the arrest news to People on August 9.

"I can confirm that on August 9, 2024, shortly after 5 a.m., the police were called to the Georges V Hotel and arrested the man nicknamed Travis Scott for assaulting a security guard,” the prosecutor said.

The statement further read, “The latter had himself intervened to separate the rapper from his bodyguard. The 1st judicial police district was seized of the investigation by the Paris prosecutor's office."

Travis’ representative told the media outlet that they are "in direct communication" with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate.

It is pertinent to know that Travis was in Paris to attend the 2024 Olympics.

