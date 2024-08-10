Entertainment

'Toy Story 5' first look reveals new adventures of Woody and the Gang

'Toy Story 5' will release in theatres in 2026

  by Web Desk
  August 10, 2024


Toy Story 5 first look brought back the fun, nostalgia, and excitement.

On August 9, Disney and Pixar dropped the first glimpse of the highly-anticipated film at the D23 Expo in California.

Pixar penned on Instagram, "Get excited for their next chapter as Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the gang all return for #ToyStory5, coming to theatres Summer 2026!”

Director Andrew Stanton got candid about the film at the event, “This time around, it’s toy meets tech. It’s going to be fun, and we can’t wait for you all see it in the summer of 2026."

After the emotional roller-coaster journey of 2019’s Toy Story 4, Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) were separated. Now the animated toys and their other friends are locked in for another adventure.

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced Toy Story 5 along with sequels to Frozen and Zootopia back in February 2023.

The creator behind the original 1995 film, Pete Docter, shared that Toy Story 5 would “be surprising,” adding at the time, “It’s got some really cool stuff that you haven’t seen before.”

