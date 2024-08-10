James Cameron unveils ‘Avatar’ title for third installment at D23

James Cameron unveiled the title for the highly anticipated third instalment of the "Avatar" franchise: Avatar: Fire and Ash.
Deadline claimed that on Friday, August 9, at Disney's D23 Expo at the Honda Centre, James Cameron delivered the eagerly awaited news alongside actors Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington.
The director teased the title to the crowd, revealing the short clip, "I came 7,000 miles from New Zealand just for this,"
"Whoa, that's a big group of people. Is this something epic? Most epic event for the majority of epic enthusiasts," the Cameron said.
In his description of the third instalment, director James Cameron emphasised the "high emotional stakes" and offered viewers a glimpse into "new cultures and settings," giving them a deeper understanding of Pandora than they had previously experienced.
Igniting the excitement among fans, he teased, "The new film isn’t what you expect, but it’s definitely what you want.”
Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated to release in theatres in 3D on December 19, 2025.
Although Cameron didn't reveal any information about the upcoming movie and didn't post any trailers, his excitement was evident.