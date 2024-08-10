Kamala Harris makes major announcement about ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza

United States Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has addressed the ongoing situation in Gaza during her campaign rally in Arizona.
The pro-Palestine protesters interrupted her monologue with “Free, free Palestine” chants as Kamala was addressing approximately 5,000 people in the city of Glendale in Arizona.
She paused her speech and said, “I have been clear: now is the time to get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done.”
However, Al Jazeera reported that Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden’s administration is sending more military aid to Israel as it continues its bombardment of Gaza.
The news outlet reporter Phil Lavelle stated, “In her role as vice president, she supports the Biden administration. But her team is also keen on making sure that she’s the one who can push through a ceasefire. It’s like two parallel worlds.”
Kamala told the protestors, “The president and I are working around the clock every day to get that ceasefire deal done and bring the hostages home. I respect your voices, but we are here to now talk about the race in 2024.”