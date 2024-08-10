Sci-Tech

Hydrogen flights set to revolutionize air travel by 2045

Hydrogen-powered flights are about to take off, revolutionizing air travel and making it cleaner and greener.

  by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden predict that nearly all short-range flights could be powered by hydrogen by 2045.

This innovation has the potential to revolutionize air travel, making it cleaner, greener, and more efficient.

According to a recent study, almost all air travel within a 750-mile radius could be made with hydrogen-powered aircraft and with a novel heat exchanger currently in development, this range could b extended even further, opening up new possibilities for hydrogen-powered flight.

Tomas Grönstedt, Professor at Chalmers University of Technology, and Director of the competence center TechForH2 at Chalmers, said, “If everything falls into place, the commercialization of hydrogen flight can go really fast now. As early as 2028, the first commercial hydrogen flights in Sweden could be in the air.”

As per the study, hydrogen-powered flights could meet the demands of 97% of all intra-Nordic flight routes and 58% of the Nordic passenger volume by 2045.

The study, led by doctoral student Christian Svensson in Grönstedt's research group, also showcased a breakthrough in fuel tank technology. 

The new fuel tank is designed to hold enough fuel, is well-insulated to store super-cold liquid hydrogen, and is remarkably lighter than today's fossil-based fuel tank systems.

