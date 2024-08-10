Sports

Tara Davis-Woodhall talks viral Olympics ‘gold-winning’ moment with husband

  • by Web Desk
  • August 10, 2024
Tara Davis is letting the world know who her biggest supporter is at the 2024 Paris Olympics!

Securing a gold medal at the 2024 Summer Games, Team USA’s track and field athlete rushed into the arms of her beaming husband, Hunter Woodhall, for a warm embrace, where he proudly told her, “Babe, you’re the Olympic champion!”

Sharing a jubilant hug, she celebrated her remarkable victory in the women’s long jump with the person she loves the most, which went viral all over the internet.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the Team USA house, the gold medalist Olympian said, “I haven’t been on social media that much, so I don’t know how viral it’s gone!”

“Everyone’s been telling me the whole world’s been seeing it, [but] that’s just Hunter and I. He’s my biggest supporter, and I guess the whole world got to see how much he supports me,” Tara said, praising her husband.

After achieving a remarkable victory, the athlete is now gearing up to cheer on her better half, a double-amputee sprinter, who is set to compete in the Paralympics beginning on August 28.

“We’re going to go home for 13 days, pack it up, get some more training in for Hunter, and we’re going to be back. The party continues,” she says. “It doesn’t end here,” she said.

