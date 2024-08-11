Is Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's collaboration on the cards again?

Trending

Madhuri Dixit reveals she would love to work with Ranbir Kapoor again

  August 11, 2024
Madhuri Dixit opened up on the idea of collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor again after their song Ghagra in the 2023  film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. 

Madhuri had a short appearance in the film but her chemistry with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star worked wonders. 

During an interview with Connect Cine, the Kalank star was asked if one more collab is in the works. 

She responded with excitement saying,  "Oh my god, yeah why not?"

 "It's a mutual admiration society. Because I love his work, and of course, if we get a chance to work together, I'd definitely love to do that," the veteran star praised the doting dad and his work ethics. 

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit's 1994 movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! starring Salman Khan clocked 30 years recently and was re-released in cinemas. 

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, will next star in  Love & War. 

He also has the mega project Ramayana lined up. 

