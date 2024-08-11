Britney Spears reimagines her classic 2002 Versace dress worn by Blake Lively

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Britney Spears has reignited fashion nostalgia by debuting an updated version of her iconic 2002 Versace gown, previously worn by Blake Lively at It Ends With US.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Womanizer singer shared a post in which she wore a much shorter, equally sparkling outfit, and stated in caption “UPDATED VERSION OF MY 2002 VERSACE DRESS!!!”

Spears danced to Your Love by The Outfield while accessorising her "updated" outfit with delicate jewellery and nude shoes.


She added in the caption, saying, "I LIKE IT WAY BETTER,” adding, "SHOWS MY LEGS !!!”

On Tuesday, August 6, the Gossip Girl star made news when she showed up to the New York City premiere of her most recent movie, It Ends with Us, wearing an old Versace gown that the Toxic singer had worn in 2002.

While conversing with PEOPLE at the premiere, Lively said that the asymmetrical, glittery gown “is Britney's actual dress."

Lively stated, "it should be in the Smithsonian or the Met," when discussing the antique item, she said, “It's on me. I feel so lucky!"

