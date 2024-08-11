Kamala Harris gains ground in 3 key states against Donald Trump: Poll

Kamala Harris is taking the leads in 3 key states against Republican rival Donald Trump!
As per a new poll, the Democratic presidential candidate Harris has forged ahead of her rival candidate Trump in three critical swing states, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming United States presidential election.
The recent polling data, which was co-collected by the New York Times and Sienna College between August 5 and 9, indicates that Vice President Harris has outshined the former president by a margin of four percentage points, with a 50% split in her favor compared to Trump’s 46%.
These findings come just a few weeks after President Joe Biden announced to drop out from the forthcoming elections, pushing his vice president as the leading candidate.
Harris has built a strong coalition of support since launching her campaign from core members of the Democratic Party that include young voters and people of color, as well as significant backing from donors and top leaders.
With Minnesota Governor Tim Walz named as her running mate, the excitement among the Democratic supporters has electrified, injecting new life into the Democratic campaign.
The 2024 US Election is set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.