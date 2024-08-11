Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret stepping back from Royal duties?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties and move to California in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret stepping back from Royal duties?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret stepping back from Royal duties?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal duties and move to California in 2020 has proven to be a "double-edged sword".

"They've never been out of the public spotlight, practically never," the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said in an interview with GB News.

He continued, "The point is that they have cultivated a huge profile. Time Magazine in 2021 said they were two of the world's 100 most influential people, which they wouldn't be now."

Fitzwilliams claimed that the couple's need for publicity to promote their charitable causes and business ventures has made it impossible for them to escape the public spotlight

“But what's been proven is it's a two-edged sword, the fact that, on the one hand, everything they do is publicised. On the other hand, they need publicity for their programmes,” he added.

Fitzwilliams went on to say, “Prince Harry is producing a programme on polo, and Meghan will too with her lifestyle brand."

Prince Harry's recent award at the ESPYs for his work with the Invictus Games was widely criticized, with Tillman's mother Mary slamming the duke as a "divisive" choice.

“They need publicity for everything they get,” Fitzwilliams added, referring to ESPYs drama.

The commentator also noted that the couple's decision to monetize their royal connections has led to unfavorable publicity.

“Initially, it was very favourable for them in the US, but that has changed now," Richard Fitzwilliams.

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Royal News

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
King Charles’ first royal request rejected by PM Keir Starmer
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry’s personal security bill transferred to Canadian taxpayers
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
King Charles condemns people protesting for stabbing attacks
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Meghan Markle faking feminism with ‘domestic icon role’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Jordan’s Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa celebrate baby bliss with first glimpse
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry's efforts fail as King Charles refuses to answer his calls