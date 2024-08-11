Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret stepping back from Royal duties?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from royal duties and move to California in 2020 has proven to be a "double-edged sword".
"They've never been out of the public spotlight, practically never," the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said in an interview with GB News.
He continued, "The point is that they have cultivated a huge profile. Time Magazine in 2021 said they were two of the world's 100 most influential people, which they wouldn't be now."
Fitzwilliams claimed that the couple's need for publicity to promote their charitable causes and business ventures has made it impossible for them to escape the public spotlight
“But what's been proven is it's a two-edged sword, the fact that, on the one hand, everything they do is publicised. On the other hand, they need publicity for their programmes,” he added.
Fitzwilliams went on to say, “Prince Harry is producing a programme on polo, and Meghan will too with her lifestyle brand."
Prince Harry's recent award at the ESPYs for his work with the Invictus Games was widely criticized, with Tillman's mother Mary slamming the duke as a "divisive" choice.
“They need publicity for everything they get,” Fitzwilliams added, referring to ESPYs drama.
The commentator also noted that the couple's decision to monetize their royal connections has led to unfavorable publicity.
“Initially, it was very favourable for them in the US, but that has changed now," Richard Fitzwilliams.