Entertainment

Imane Khelif celebrates historic Olympic win with BTS' Jungkook's 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers became anthem for Imane Khelif Olympic win celebration

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024


Algerian boxer Imane Khelif made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first-time Olympic medalist in the women's Welterweight category on August 10.

To celebrate her remarkable achievement, Khelif turned to BTS' Jungkook's hit song Dreamers to express her triumph.

Shortly after her win, Khelif reposted a story originally shared by an Algerian actress her Instagram account and added Jungkook’s song, which resonated perfectly with her journey.

The song's lyrics, "Look who we are, we are the dreamers / We make it happen 'cause we believe it / Look who we are, we are the dreamers / We make it happen 'cause we can see it," mirrored Khelif's own path to success.and reposted a story originally shared by an Algerian actress

Imane Khelif's Olympic journey was not without challenges. She faced controversy surrounding her gender identity, which temporarily marred her moment of triumph.

However, she persevered and ultimately achieved her dream of winning a gold medal.

Dreamers was originally created as the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and garnered significant attention for its inspirational lyrics and Jungkook's powerful vocals.

