Royal

Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall went through grueling exercise session

  • by Web Desk
  • August 11, 2024
Zara Tindall went through grueling exercise session
Zara Tindall went through grueling exercise session

Zara Tindall was spotted pumping angst out at an intense sporting routine after she went through a “romantic heartbreak” last week.

On Saturday, August 10, the royal went out dressed in a head-to-toe athletic ensemble for participating against other rivals at the Hartpurt International Horse Trials conducted in Gloucestershire.

As per Hello Magazine, she was fiercely grinding sweat during the competition while carrying her horse through quite a challenging run down of hurdles.

This was evident at the end when Zara Tindall was pictured walking away with a rugged face as her white jodhpurs and cropped-sleeve top were visibly drenching.

Her facial expressions seemingly showed a mixture of pride from the workout as well as the miserable disappointment and pain earned from a “very crushing heartbreak.”

The month of August turned into a challenging time of the year for the socialite after she unfortunately missed out on a spot in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.

In 2022, Zara Tindall had happily confirmed to Vogue Australia that she was training for the international competition and was keenly eyeing a place in Team Great Britain.

All of her hard work of years however went to waste with this sad loss, and since, she has made fewer public appearances.

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard

Travis Kelce shaves off his macho beard
Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon

Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’

Royal News

Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret stepping back from Royal duties?
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince William, Kate Middleton make big descision for Prince George's future
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
King Charles’ first royal request rejected by PM Keir Starmer
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry’s personal security bill transferred to Canadian taxpayers
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Kate Middleton’s ‘huge move’ reveals her true feelings for Royal Family
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince William donates air ambulances after purchasing 2 personal helicopters
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Princess Alexia moving to London for ‘improving relations’ with King Charles
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
King Charles condemns people protesting for stabbing attacks
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Meghan Markle faking feminism with ‘domestic icon role’
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Jordan’s Prince Hussein, Princess Rajwa celebrate baby bliss with first glimpse
Prince Harry ‘manipulated’ by poor countries inviting him for ‘scandal news’
Prince Harry's efforts fail as King Charles refuses to answer his calls