Zara Tindall beats angst out at intense training after ‘crushing heartbreak’

Zara Tindall was spotted pumping angst out at an intense sporting routine after she went through a “romantic heartbreak” last week.
On Saturday, August 10, the royal went out dressed in a head-to-toe athletic ensemble for participating against other rivals at the Hartpurt International Horse Trials conducted in Gloucestershire.
As per Hello Magazine, she was fiercely grinding sweat during the competition while carrying her horse through quite a challenging run down of hurdles.
This was evident at the end when Zara Tindall was pictured walking away with a rugged face as her white jodhpurs and cropped-sleeve top were visibly drenching.
Her facial expressions seemingly showed a mixture of pride from the workout as well as the miserable disappointment and pain earned from a “very crushing heartbreak.”
The month of August turned into a challenging time of the year for the socialite after she unfortunately missed out on a spot in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.
In 2022, Zara Tindall had happily confirmed to Vogue Australia that she was training for the international competition and was keenly eyeing a place in Team Great Britain.
All of her hard work of years however went to waste with this sad loss, and since, she has made fewer public appearances.