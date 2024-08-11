Zara Tindall, Mike make bold career move to boost funds without relying on Royal family

Zara and Mike Tindall are making headlines with a significant career shift aimed at boosting their funds independently, opting to forgo public money in favour of new, lucrative opportunities.
As per a source, Mike, 45, has established a new property management firm, 24 Henrietta Street Bath Management, with his hairdressing friend Samantha Higgins.
He has also just started a beverages company, Blackeye Gin, with his close buddy James Haskell.
The insider shared that despite being a member of the Royal Family, Zara, 43, does not receive any public funds.
Instead, she and her partner are very focused on earning their own money in order to support their young family.
The source revealed, “Mike and Zara have been very good at making sure that all the money they get is through their own hard work."
They said, “Mike makes his TV and podcast appearances alongside setting up several small businesses to help take care of his family.
The insider continued, "Zara also has several projects that she works on both here and abroad plus she has all of her associations with the horse community. It's very commendable of them [the Tindalls] really because they could just kick back and take handouts."
The "unofficial spirit of rugby"—Blackeye Gin—was established by Mike, James Haskell, and TV host Alex Payne last year. In order to help rugby players both past and present, the Blackeye Rugby Fund spends £1.50 from each bottle sold into its three main pillars: research, risk, and recovery.
Along with her husband Mike, Zara, the niece of King Charles III, serves as an ambassador for Magic Millions, an Australian racehorse auction business, and is a non-executive director at Cheltenham Racecourse. Each year, they visit Australia and spread the word about the events.