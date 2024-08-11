Emily Campbell claims final medal for team GB at Paris Olympics

Emily Campbell secured Great Britain's final medal of the Paris Olympics with a bronze in the women's +81kg weightlifting category on Sunday.
As per BBC Sports, team GB concludes the Games with 65 medals, 14 golds, 22 silvers, and 29 bronzes, surpassing their total from Tokyo.
Campbell, who previously won silver in the +87kg category in Tokyo, lifted a total of 288kg, with 126kg in the snatch and 162kg in the clean and jerk.
Campbell celebrated her achievement with a cartwheel before congratulating China's Li Wenwen, who won gold, and South Korea's Park Hye-jeong, who took silver.
The three shared a joyful moment on the podium, celebrating Li's victory.
This bronze marks the ninth Olympic weightlifting medal for Great Britain, with Campbell being the only British woman to ever podium in this sport.
Campbell, known for her vibrant personality and advocacy on body image, competed with red, white, and blue weaved through her hair, along with the Olympic rings.
Reflecting on her performance, Campbell said, "The standard was so high and I had to pull it out of the bag. In Tokyo, I was new to the sport and enjoying things; it was a bonus medal. This one has come from the heart."