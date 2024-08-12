Taylor Swift's close friend reacts to 'terrifying' terrorism threats on singer's Vienna conert

Taylor Swift's one of the closest friends Blake Lively has expressed her emotions over terrorism plan for singer's Vienna concerts last week.
The Gossip Girl actress, who is currently promoting her film It Ends With Us spoke about the incident at the London Premiere on August 8, 2024.
In a video shared by Access Hollywood on their TikTok on Saturday, Lively was asked how concerned she was with the Austria concerts of her longtime bestie.
She replied, "oh my gosh. I mean, how terrifying."
"But thank goodness that they are completely on top of that," she added reffering to the security measures taken right after it was reported that Swift's concert was under serious terrorism threat.
For those unaware, the 13-time Gramny winner had three Eras Tour shows scheduled from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10 at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna.
On August 7, authorities confirmed the arrest of suspects linked with planning of possible attack on Swift's shows.
According to officials, the terrorists wanted to cause mass casualties using explosives and knives.
Therefore, the authorities had to cancel Taylor Swift's shows to avoid any mishap.