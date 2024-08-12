Miley Cyrus 'stands proud' while being named youngest Disney legend

Singer Miley Cyrus overwhelmed with emotion after being named a Disney legend!
On Sunday, August 11, the Hannah Montana alum made waves after being named the youngest Disney legend.
Standing onstage ahead of her speech at the D23 event in Anaheim, California, the Wrecking Ball crooner teared up as the audience roared in applause.
As the crowds cheered, Cyrus detailed how Hannah Montana came to be,"I had gotten a taste of what my life could be, and from that moment on, I did not want anything else."
She continued, "A little bit of everything has changed, ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all. I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana."
"In so many ways, his award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life," the pop sensation further added.
Bob Iger, the Chief Executive officer of the Walt Disney company, paid Miley Cyrus a heartfelt tribute ahead of her honour in a press release.
“To be named a Disney Legend is the highest honor our company can bestow on anyone, reserved for those whose talent and achievement have earned them an enduring place in our history," the tribute read.
"The fourteen individuals to be honored as Disney Legends this year have each made extraordinary creative contributions across the worlds of Disney and we look forward to celebrating them at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.”