Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to play with star-studded lineup in Duleep Trophy

  by Web Desk
  August 12, 2024
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will most likely play the Duleep Trophy ahead of the test series against Bangladesh.

As per Indian Express report, Kohli and Sharma will most likely become a part of the star-studded squad picked by the senior selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The selection committee has urged players to be available for the cricket tournament ahead of the crucial test series against Bangladesh, which will directly affect India's qualification for the third consecutive Test Championship finals.

The Duleep Trophy will be played in a new format this year, starting on September 5.

According to Indian Express, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Surykumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been asked to play in the domestic tournament, whereas fast baller Jasprit Bumrah will not be part of the tournament as he is on a prolonged rest.

Moreover, the six matches of the Duleep Trophy will be played from September 5 to September 24 in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Additionally, India will play the first test match of the series of two tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh on September 19 in Chennai.

Sports News

Emily Campbell claims final medal for team GB at Paris Olympics
Paris Olympics 2024: US women’s basketball team wins eighth consecutive gold
Eiffel Tower evacuated after man climbs landmark ahead of Olympics closing ceremony
Team USA’s Jordan Chiles returns Olympic medal after court order
Paris Olympics: Athletes record-breaking and historic performances
Manchester City defeats Manchester United in penalty shootout for Community Shield glory
Paris Olympics 2024: Sifan Hassan wins ‘historic’ gold in women's marathon
Olympic hero Arshad Nadeem honored with grand welcome in hometown Mian Channu
Jordan Chiles' Olympic bronze medal 'revoked' after IOC ruling
Rahul Dravid opens up on most challenging moment as Indian coach
Imane Khelif fights back against online trolls with legal action
Bangladesh's cricket team to land in Lahore on 13 August ahead of Test series