Angel Reese’s relationship speculation settles as her partner breaks silence

Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky forward has finally found her dream guy!

Rumours of a romance between Chicago Sky forward and NBA star Wendell Carter Jr. which had been circulating for months have now been confirmed.

Speculation began when the Orlando Magic center was seen at Reese's 23rd birthday party in May, where he filmed her dancing.

Reese then further fuelled the rumours by posting a video on TikTok of a large bouquet of white and pink roses.

Reese was also spotted cheering Carter on at the Magic’s 115-112 win against the Portland Trail Blazers last week.

Following the birthday party, Carter was seen at the WNBA All-Star Game wearing a t-shirt dedicated to Reese.

He has now confirmed their relationship during an appearance on FanDuel’s Run It Back show.

Carter said when asked by ex-NBA star Chandler Parsons about the Reese rumours: "That’s the homie for sure. We locked in. Y’all gonna find out when y’all need to find out. That’s my girl, though. We locked in for sure."

On the other hand, Reese recently made history as the first active professional athlete to appear on the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October.

